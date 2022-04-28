Odessa College gives away Ford Mustang as part of 14th annual Drive to Success

The Drive to Success program rewards students who attend campus events and work to increase their college success.

ODESSA, Texas — One lucky person walked away with a Ford Mustang Thursday.

Odessa College held its 14th annual Drive to Success finale, where seven finalists were given the opportunity to win a car.

OC President Gregory Williams drew key fobs out of a fishbowl and pressed the alarm button as each of the students walked up next to a vehicle.

The lucky winner was Tania Patino, a clinical psychology student.

Drive to Success is a program OC uses to reward students with prizes for doing things that increase their college success, such as attending campus events or getting tutoring.