Odessa College gives away Ford Mustang as part of 14th annual Drive to Success

ODESSA, Texas — One lucky person walked away with a Ford Mustang Thursday.
Odessa College held its 14th annual Drive to Success finale, where seven finalists were given the opportunity to win a car.
OC President Gregory Williams drew key fobs out of a fishbowl and pressed the alarm button as each of the students walked up next to a vehicle.
The lucky winner was Tania Patino, a clinical psychology student.
Drive to Success is a program OC uses to reward students with prizes for doing things that increase their college success, such as attending campus events or getting tutoring.
