ODESSA, Texas — If you're looking to get or stay in shape as the new year begins, Odessa College will be holding session two of its Fitness Boot Camp.

Session two will start on January 31 and run through February 24.

Boot camps will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

The cost is $30 per person and anyone 16 years of age or older are welcome. A Sports Center membership is not required for participation.