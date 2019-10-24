Odessa College hosted a Disability Awareness Day on October 24.

The event was an opportunity for people in the community to meet with representatives from a variety of service agencies.

Agencies were able to discuss with the community the services they offered to meet the needs of those with disabilities and their families.

Attendees included Permiacarem Aphasia Center, Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center, MARC, ProCare and more.

