Odessa College breaks ground for new stadium

This is part of their multi-million dollar campaign to bring back track and field to Odessa College.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College has broke ground on its new outdoor track complex.

The goal was to launch the six-million dollar campaign to bring track and field back to Odessa College and open the James Segrest.

Coach Segrest worked at Odessa College from 1973 to 1995. In that time, his teams won 11 NJCAA National Championships in track and field.

Segrest was at the ceremony where he was honored for having the stadium named after him.

"He treated everyone fairly, he reached out to everyone," said Odessa College President Dr. Gregory Williams. "You couldn't tell that he was a national figure at that time. He was like everyone else, and that's part of what makes him so special."