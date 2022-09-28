Odessa College receives big donation towards new stadium

First Basin Credit Union donated $1 million to the next phase of the James Segrest Stadium.

ODESSA, Texas — It's no secret that there's few things that West Texas loves more than some high school and college sports. But you can't do it without a place to play.

That's partly why Odessa College got a nudge in the right direction Wednesday on their latest sports endeavor, courtesy of First Basin Credit Union.

The two organizations are partnering to help complete the next phase of the college's James Segrest Stadium. They're donating a total of $1 million to help bring the facility to life. For First Basin, it's all about local groups sticking together.

"We worked together with Dr. Williams for quite some time and know that we share a lot of the same values, we share a very bold vision. Together it enables us to reach the community and show our support for the entire community. Odessa College is such an important part of the community it seems natural that our association with them will satisfy both of those goals,” said Shem Culpepper, CEO of FBCU.

The namesake of the new stadium is Coach James Segrest. He worked with the college from 1973 to 1995 and in that time, his teams won 11 NJCAA national championships in track and field.