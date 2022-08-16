Free Tuesday Night? Odessa College's 'Back to School Expo' looks to be all sorts of fun

Odessa College is hosting a Back to School Expo Tuesday at Woodson Park. The event will feature live music, food and activities.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College is celebrating the beginning of the school year by hosting the first annual Odessa College Back to School Expo. The event is to honor our First Responders and Public Servants.

For those wanting to attend, the event will take place 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Woodson Park, located at 1020 E. Murphy.

The event is open to the public as well as being free. The festivities include all sorts of fun including live music, food and entertaining activities, perfect for the whole family to attend on a Tuesday night.

Information about being a first responder or in public service for anyone who's interested in pursuing it as a career will be provided. There will also be demonstrations related to those as well as similar career fields readily available.

First-hand first responders will also be attending, so attendees will have the opportunity to have a conversation with someone in the field.