ODESSA, Texas — Usually you see them handing out flyers or propping up signs in your neighborhood.

But this in-person education method has had to change for Odessa's code enforcement team.

COVID-19 has forced them to be creative and use new platforms, even platforms on wheels.

"We're displaying our mobile code trailer, which has information on it - where to report a code violation, it has our mission, it has our goals on there," Darlene Mays, city of Odessa code enforcement education administrator said.

This marks the team's second week informing the public by parking this trailer at local parking lots once a week.

Before this idea they were primarily educating Odessans about city codes through their social media platforms.

But the work hasn't stopped because of the virus.

"We're still promoting healthy and safe neighborhoods within our community," Mays said.

Beyond the trailer, the city is working to host virtual block parties, live-streams and giveaways of lawn tools.

"We know that all of this is new and so we're having to change the way we do business. It doesn't come all at one time, but we are working on making it better," Mays said.

Next month the city of Odessa's code enforcement team plans to park their trailer at some local churches in our area.

And they say they'll keep taking it one day and one month at a time...with new locations, continuing to find innovative ways to inform you and keep you safe.

