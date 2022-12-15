Odessa City Councilman issues statement following this week's council meeting

ODESSA, Texas — Since the shakeup at Odessa City Council meeting that resulted in the firing of City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks, there are many questions still unanswered.
Most of the members of the council have not gotten back to NewsWest 9 or declined to comment.
Here's a statement from Odessa City Councilman Mark Matta of District 1:
“We the Council are dedicated to working with the staff to make this a successful and unified transition. At this moment, we want to assure the city employees that we are in a great position and have their best interests in mind. We are prioritizing city-wide initiatives and will match those initiatives with our highest performing and most capable leaders. We look forward to introducing these plans and involving the community as we improve Odessa. I am very proud of our city employees and will work with them to make this city not only a great place to work, but also a great city to live.”
The Interim City Attorney is Dan Jones and the Interim City Manager is Agapito Bernal.
NewsWest 9 will continue to follow the story and provide updates.