Odessa City Councilman issues statement following this week's council meeting

“We the Council are dedicated to working with the staff to make this a successful and unified transition. At this moment, we want to assure the city employees that we are in a great position and have their best interests in mind. We are prioritizing city-wide initiatives and will match those initiatives with our highest performing and most capable leaders. We look forward to introducing these plans and involving the community as we improve Odessa. I am very proud of our city employees and will work with them to make this city not only a great place to work, but also a great city to live.”