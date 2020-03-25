ODESSA, Texas — Odessa city councilman Malcolm Hamilton has resigned effective March 24.

Hamilton represented District 1 after being elected in November 2016.

In a notice sent out by city representatives it was stated that Hamilton wanted to devote more time to his family.

There is no word at this time on when an election will be held to fill Hamilton's spot on the city council.

