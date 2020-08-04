ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Council has a vacancy after Malcolm Hamilton resigned from the District One seat in March.

The city council is now allowing residents who are interested in being considered for the seat to submit their name for consideration.

Interested citizens can apply by April 20 at 5 p.m. through the city secretary's office. For more information or to get the application you can email cs@odessa-tx.gov or call 432-335-3276.

The chosen candidate will be appointed during a city council meeting on April 28 and will serve until the November 2020 election.

Applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered for the vacancy:

Be a United States citizen

Be 18 years of age or older

Not have been convicted of a felony

Resided continuously in the state for 12 months

Resided in District One for 6 months

Registered to vote in the district for six months

Must not have been determined totally or partially mentally incapacitated by final judgement of a court

Interviews with interested candidates will take place during the Council Work Session on April 21 at 10 a.m.

