Odessa City Council discusses potential plans for new Odessa Animal Shelter

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Council discussed and looked over new bids on the project regarding the new Odessa Animal Shelter.

While no action was taken at the meeting, they did discuss what the center would look like and what would be new about it.

The new shelter would be built just east of the current one, and will be more than 20,500 square feet.

It will also have an area for veterinarians to perform surgeries like spaying and neutering.

The current facility is 30 years old.