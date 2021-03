The bid for the sealcoat project was $640,000 and it would lead to over six miles worth of road that are needed.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa City Council took a vote at their meeting on a project that would put seal coating on 250 square yards of road across the city.

The largest bid on the 2021 sealing coat project came from C.K. Newberry. They big over $640,000 on the project.