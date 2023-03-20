Odessa City Council to discuss city manager position during special meeting

The city has been working with a consulting firm to hire a new city manager after firing the previous employee.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Council will be holding a special meeting at 3 p.m. on March 21 to discuss the city manager position.

According to the posted agenda, the council will be considering the job description, its benchmarks and whether or not to post the position.

Council members have been slowly working on the job position following their decision to fire both the city manager and city attorney despite public comment speaking out in favor of the previous employees.

Since December, the city has hired T2 Professional Consulting to help in its search and has created a benchmark committee to solidify what they are looking for in candidates.

The council has stated previously that it hopes to have someone in place over the summer and that that person will be from Texas.