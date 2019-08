ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has approved a new city attorney.

Natasha Brooks was appointed at the Odessa City Council meeting that took place on August 13.

She will be taking over from the Interim City Attorney Gary Landers.

For more information on the legal processes of the city of Odessa, you can visit the website here.

