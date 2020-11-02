ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is asking its citizens to participate in a survey about recycling.

The survey will allow the city to see how residents and businesses recycle currently.

Additionally, those who take the survey can voice their opinions on a potential curbside recycling program.

Businesses should take this survey, while residents are asked to take this survey.

Questions on the surveys include what materials are recycled, where recycling is taken and how important protecting the environment of Odessa is to people.

For more information you can visit the City of Odessa website.

