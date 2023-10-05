Odessa Chambers host free community voter registration and education meetings

Attendees heard from local leaders on proposed Texas Constitutional Amendments, local school bond information and more.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin and Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted a free community voter registration and education event to discuss how the community can make their voices heard during the upcoming election season.

Attendees also had the opportunity to vote during this time.

If you missed it, don't worry! The last to register to vote is Oct. 10 and early voting starts on Oct. 23.

To learn more about voting you can contact one of these chambers: