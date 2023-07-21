Odessa Chamber to host Home to Texas Reception

The five Odessa-native students attend UT Austin during the school year and came home to Odessa to intern full-time this summer.

ODESSA, Texas — For the third year, Odessa is hosting several interns through the UT System’s Home to Texas Internship program. The five Odessa-native students attend UT Austin during the school year and came home to Odessa to intern full-time this summer.

The participating companies this year in Odessa are the Ellen Noel Art Museum, Odessa Marriott & Conference Center and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. They also have students from Midland and Big Spring participating in their respective communities.