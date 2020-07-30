Odessa Chamber, PBAF team up to hand out masks to community

The Permian Basin Area Foundation donated $10,000, which was used to buy surgical masks for the community.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and the Permian Basin Area Foundation teamed up to provide face masks to the community on Thursday.

The PBAF donated $10,000, which was used to buy surgical masks.

The masks were handed out by the chamber outside of Odessa Regional Medical Center to help the community stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think the Chamber has always taken a real active role, not only in the business side, but for the community members, themselves," said Madison Tate, director of marketing and public relations for ORMC."

"As we've heard our medical professionals tell us, time and time again, masks is a good way to help prevent the spread of this disease," Tate said.