Odessa Chamber of Commerce invites community to COVID-19 remembrance service

The service will honor survivors and those who passed away due to COVID-19, as well as healthcare workers for their ongoing service.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce, City of Odessa, Medical Center Health System and Odessa Regional Medical Center are inviting the community to a COVID-19 “One Year Later” service of remembrance and hope Sunday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Garden Park.

During the ceremony, lanterns will be released in honor of survivors and those who passed away due to COVID-19.

Participants will also acknowledge healthcare workers for their ongoing service throughout the pandemic.