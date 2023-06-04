Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors Entrepreneur of the Year

John F. Landgraf was selected because of his work as member and officer of numerous technical organizations and work in the Permian Basin.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce honored its 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year at a luncheon on Thursday.

John F. Landgraf, who has served as president and vice president for Landgraf Crutcher and Associates, was selected because of his work as member and officer of numerous technical organizations and work in the Permian Basin.

"All things are possible in Odessa. You can start a business and be very successful in our work environment here," Landgraf said.

Several other people were inducted into the OCC's Business Hall of Fame, including Stacey Brown, President of ORMC and Ben Montgomery, owner of BCM and Associates.

"John Landgraf, along with the Business Hall of Fame inductees, are incredible examples of selfless leaders. They all work hard for the betterment of this community and have parlayed the many business opportunities into successful companies,” Renee’ Earls, President/CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release.