Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors Citizen of the Year

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce honored David Duree with their Citizen of the Year award.

Duree is a retired partner for Weaver LLP, CPA, and Consultants. He was chosen for his significant contributions and work for the good of the community. Duree said he has been fortunate to work with a lot of people like Grow Odessa and United Way who help make the community better.

"It...it...very unusual for me," Duree said. "I'm usually behind the camera. I'm behind the scenes, being honored in this way when this room will be full with people that I honored, that are my heroes. This is a little bit unusual. A little humbling, very humbling."