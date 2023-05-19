Odessa Chamber of Commerce holds Leadership Graduation ceremony

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce held their leadership graduation on May 18.
This is all part of the chamber's program that gives local business owners and nonprofit organization members the chance to learn what it means to run a city.
"They look at anything from education and health care to local government and how they run and how things go," said Odessa Chamber of Commerce Board of Director Grayson Hankins. "And they look at the arts and humanities and so it really gives you a good overall view for the things that are available in Odessa and really just about in any community and how they work and how they run for us and hopefully that encourages the graduates to get involved in different areas of our community in the future."
If you're looking to get involved in the city and learn the ins and outs, visit the Odessa Chamber of Commerce website and fill out an application for their leadership program.