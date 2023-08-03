Odessa Chamber of Commerce hosts 2nd annual SheCan conference

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce hosted the second annual SheCan International Women's Day Conference on March 8.
This event was a way to empower, encourage and engage with women in the Permian Basin.
Lynn Van Amburgh, a chamber employee and a community volunteer, was honored for her hard work, dedication and commitment to the community.
Several prominent women from the community spoke at the conference, including Dr. Sandra Woodley and Tatum Hubbard from UTPB, Courtney Wardlaw with ExxonMobil and Dr. Sara Amiri, Chief Medical Officer of ORMC.
"To be able to be in a room full with women that are leaders across our community. I think it's so impactful, not only for my generation, but the generations coming behind us. That's gives them a role model that yes, they can do things. They can succeed, they can be a leader in their community, no matter what it is they wanted to do," Wardlaw said.