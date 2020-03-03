ODESSA, Texas — Tears of joy swelled and overwhelmed the room at West Texas Nissan this Saturday.

"I was in total shock. I had no idea. None," car recipient Sharon Bailey said.

Sharon Bailey no longer has to walk to work or rely on others to get her there.

She's now the proud owner of a Ford Fusion and it's all because of a few strangers who came together to help in a time of need.

"I've heard of people doing things like that but I didn't ever think that it would happen to me," Bailey said.

But thanks to a giving community, it did.

Sharon's car salesman, RJ Peroutka, heard all about Sharon's struggles to keep her credit up, to monitor the heating at her apartment and not even having enough money to buy groceries.

"She says I don't buy groceries and I looked at her. I was like what do you mean you don't buy groceries? She goes no, she goes I eat a sandwich every day," Peroutka said.

This broke Peroutka's heart, so she took to Facebook with Sharon's story and with the help of some friends and community members, they started getting money together.

"I've been there myself at one point and started reading the comments and saw that people were willing to donate the money to put down for the down payment and I said 'Oh my goodness RJ, you've got enough to basically pay for this.' I said 'Let's start a fundraiser and see if we can't raise it,'" said Alicia Carrasco, Peroutka's friend.

Not only did they raise the $800 needed for the down payment, they raised a total of $5,700. Around $3,000 of that was raised after only 5 hours.

After seven years of struggling to commute, Bailey can finally ride in style.

"I just don't know what to say. I keep saying thank you thank you thank you and I'll keep saying thank you. Woo," Bailey said.

Even an ounce of compassion goes a long way, and this kind act will make a huge impact on Bailey's life.

