Odessa business employee reacts to bomb threat at Ector County Courthouse

Abelidalia Aguirre has worked at "Gifts Are Us" for over a year. She said she never imagined something like this could happened around the area where she works.

ODESSA, Texas — Last Thursday the Ector County Courthouse was on high alert after an employee found a pipe bomb.

Many people are still processing the events of that day, including employees from some of the business around the courthouse.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Abelidalia Aguirre. She has worked at "Gifts Are Us" for over a year and said she never imagined something like this could happened around the area where she works, so she had mixed emotions.

"I was doubting myself if it was safe for me to have the door open," said Aguirre. "Anybody can come in so it felt unsafe."

Aguirre said she felt uncertainty, but the presence of law enforcement in the area made her feel safe.

"There was a lot of police going up and down the sidewalk," Aguirre said. "Actually we did receive two FBI agents that came in wanting to review our cameras."

As Aguirre went on with her day, she reflected on the way the officers responded.

"Their reaction to this was quick," said Aguirre. "They were on it quick, I feel like they took care of the issue."

Overall, Aguirre hopes the community continues to care for each other and stay alert.

"We need to gather as a community like we did when the shooting happened a few years ago," said Aguirre. "We just need to stay together and just report any kind suspicious activity or anything that can come through."