Odessa boy gets surprise of a lifetime in hospital

The transformer Bumblebee came to a hospital in Dallas to visit the child who was recovering from an infection.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa boy dealing with a rare disease and infection got the best surprise over the weekend during his stay at a Dallas hospital.

The father of the boy, Tim Linder, was able to get the Odessa boy's favorite action hero, the transformer Bumblebee, to make an appearance at the hotel and surprise his son. Bumblebee walked into the hospital room and put the biggest smile on the face of the little boy.

The two talked to each other and took pictures as well. Bumblebee even gave the little boy an action figure of himself to keep. Linder actually has been doing with Bumblebee did for his son for over ten years. Linder goes around different hospital dressing up in costumes to help make wishes for sick children come true.

Linder said it was so special to actually see his baby in the hospital smiling because of someone else's kindness. For the full video of the encounter between the two, people can find it on TikTok @NextLevelHeroes1.