Odessa Billing and Collection department closing for system updates

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa citizens should be aware that the Billing and Collection department will be temporarily closed for system updates.

This shutdown will last from October 26 through November 2.

Citizens will be unable to speak with a representative in person or on the phone. You will also be unable to pay your utility bills during this time.

If you have auto pay, the city says you will need to set up auto pay again once the updates have been completed.