ODESSA, Texas — A & A Diesel/Automotive in Odessa is hosting a free bike repair clinic for kids on Thursday.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include free snacks like hot dogs from Wilson's Corner, snow cones from Felicia's Frozen Treats, popcorn, and pickles.

The owners of A & A, Amalie and Modesto Barrientos, encouraged visitors to wear masks and added that anyone who wants to come to the event is invited regardless of if they need their bike fixed.

For those that do need a tune up, the event will provide patches for tire fixes along with chain oiling service and seat adjustments.

"It's a time for us to be happy. It's a time for us to give the children, go out and play, go out and enjoy the air," said Amalie.

The fire department will also be in attendance along with a DJ performance and an appearance from Spider-Man.

