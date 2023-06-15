Odessa batter Kai Swinney responses to viral video

A video posted on Sunday showed Swinney getting hit in the face following a pitch.

MIDLAND, Texas — Kai Swinney came into Sunday's USSSA West Texas state championship game as the relief pitcher and left with a ring on his finger.

In between, Swinney was hit my a throw made by the opposing catcher after a pitch.

The Odessa native spoke with us Wednesday night about his perspective on what happened in the incident that was caught on video and has now gone viral. Swinney entered this game as a relief pitcher and everything was going fairly routine on the mound. He got his team out of the jam.

"I got brought into the game with bases loaded. I went three up, three down. Shut them out. Did that for about three innings," Swinney said.

Watch: We received information from a viewer this afternoon about an incident that happened over the weekend during a USSSA baseball tournament. The batter was hit by a throw following the at bat. We're still working to gather more information. We'll be sure to keep you updated with more information. Posted by Jenna Elique TV on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Things only started to escalate during his at bats. The first he struck out, but the second is when he noticed something was up.

"My second at bat when I got up there I got hit on my hip. I got hit on my hip and that's when stuff started to happen," Swinney continued.

It was his third time up to the plate when the viral video was taken, showing the moment when Swinney was hit in the face by the catcher following the pitch.

"After I got hit in the eye, of course, I ran off to left field. I fell down covering my eye because it shook me up a little bit. I felt like I got socked in the face. My ears were ringing," Swinney said.

The 14-year old now has a black eye and is still recovering physically and mentally from the situation.

"Now in the batter's box, I'm kind of scared cause, of course, I got nailed in the eye from it, so seeing the ball come in is a little scary now, Swinney said.

"My eye was really swelled up. It was like a ball. It's gone down. It still hurts. Every morning I wake up and it's hurting. It's just becoming a black eye. I still have the seams on my face where he threw it. They are burnt into my skin," Swinney continued.

The pitcher's reason for speaking about this incident comes from his desire to never see it happen again because it's a dangerous situation for players.

"It could've been worse. It could've hit me in the nose and broke my nose, which I'm thankful for. I could've hit me in the temple. It could've killed me...that's one of the reasons why I don't want it to happen to anyone else," Swinney said.

He also mentioned that he did hear the opposing catcher laughing after he was hit, but did ask if Swinney was okay. The opposing coach also came over to ask if the batter was okay.

Swinney also did not want people attacking either the catcher nor the opposing coach. He added that he wanted things to be handled civilly.

He also hopes something is done about this situation by the USSSA.

We've reached out to the governing body and are still waiting for comment.