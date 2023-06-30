City of Odessa avoids overpayments on vehicle maintenance, repairs

The director of equipment services made the suggestion at a city workshop.

ODESSA, Texas — Ask any city official about their opinions on saving money, and they'll all come to the same conclusion: saving money is a good thing.

They also share the same opinion about overpaying on expenses: usually it's not a good thing.

Which is why the City of Odessa was quite thankful when one eagle-eyed director spotted some potential double charges on maintenance for city vehicles .

Chris Adams is the current Director of Equipment Services for Odessa, and noticed that something was amiss when looking at his budget.

An offer to repair and maintain the city's fleet of vehicles included an upcharge of $180,000, which according to Adams, could've been up to a double to even quadruple charge.

When he presented this to city council at a June 13 workshop, the council agreed and rejected the proposal.

"As a director, I'm responsible for my budget, and using my budget to save the city as much money as possible," Adams said. "Therefore, being able to put it back into our employees pockets in the terms of wages.”

Adams' plan moving forward is keeping everything about the city vehicles in house.

That means tires, wheels, repairs, maintenance and everything else will remain in control of the city.

“We have actually converted one of our buildings here on this location into our tire shop, and we have ordered all of the equipment, which should be here in the coming weeks," Adams said. "We will be staffing the department, and we will be doing everything in house. That way we will have complete care, control and custody of all of our tires, all of our inventory, and to be able to ensure that there will be no more double billing, triple billing.”

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven is hopeful that other directors will follow Adams' footsteps and find similar savings. After making sure employees get proper wages, he already has some ideas as to where to spread any potential savings.

“Go back right into the community," Joven said. "One of the things is we want to return of investment to our taxpayers. That means the stockholders of this community, that is the people paying into city services and property taxes.”