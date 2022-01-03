Odessa Arts holding Vinyl Brunch

The free event will take place January 9.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding another edition of its Vinyl Brunch event on January 9.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., you can drop by the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center to take part in this free event.

Musicians, venue owners, music lovers and more are invited to stop by and let Odessa Arts know what you're interested in seeing in the city.

January's event will be the Music Friendly Edition, honoring Odessa's designation by the Governor's Office as the 25th Music Friendly city in Texas.