Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants.
The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
The workshop is free, but organizations must register. Click here to find the registration site. Grants will be awarded in October for the calendar year 2023.
For more information, people can visit the Odessa Arts website.