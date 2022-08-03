Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8

The event will take place at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants.

The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.

The workshop is free, but organizations must register. Click here to find the registration site. Grants will be awarded in October for the calendar year 2023.