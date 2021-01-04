Odessa Arts to celebrate Arts Appreciation Month throughout the month of April

There will be various events throughout the month to highlight the art in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be showcasing local art throughout April for Arts Appreciation Month.

“With Texas opening back up, our arts organizations are eager to welcome our patrons back.’ said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham, “This is a great opportunity to reacquaint our community with the fantastic cultural offerings we have in Odessa.”

The events will kick off at the Ector Theater for media on April 7 at 10:30 a.m. Odessa Arts will be at the event to announce dates and performers for Hot Summer Nights.

Art After Hours will start up again on April 12 at the Proteus Salon to highlight the work of photographer Richard Acosta.

“We are also asking the public to weigh in on the direction of Odessa’s Cultural Community by completing a survey,” Ham said. “Community members can visit odessaculturalplan.com and answer a few questions to help us as we work on our cultural programming and spaces for the next 20 years. It’s a great time for those who want to be better involved in the Arts to make their voice heard.”