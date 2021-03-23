Odessa Arts reaches out to residents for their opinions on the city's cultural plan

The city wants to figure out what the art scene in Odessa should look like in 20 years.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts has asked for help from its residents to figure out the cultural plan of the Odessa art scene.

They are currently figuring out what needs to change in the city and the organization has been talking with its community.

From adding more art galleries to having more of a focus on music and theater, the city wants to have a sense of what the next 20 years will look like for the Odessa art culture.

"It's really how we communicate our identity to the people that are coming here to visit," said Randy Ham, Executive Director of Odessa Arts. "I want people to walk out and say this is what Odessa is -- it's this mural, it's this spire, it's this student art work, it's traffic box art."