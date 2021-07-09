x
Local News

Odessa Arts, Endless Horizons hold Vinyl Brunch at Odessa Marriott

Endless Horizons will be spinning vinyl records for people to enjoy and purchase alongside brunch and mimosas.
Credit: Odessa Arts

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts, Endless Horizons and the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center welcome back the monthly Vinyl Brunch.

The upcoming Vinyl Brunch will take place Sunday, July 11 and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will be held on the second Sunday of each month inside the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Convention Center.

Brunch reservations at Barrel & Derrick can be made over the phone by calling 432-580-5805.

Endless Horizons will also have their popup shop with vinyl records and record players available for purchase.

For more information on this event and others in the city, click here.

