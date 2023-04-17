Odessa Arts announces participants for Mural Fest

Out of 152 artists that applied for the mural commissions, Odessa Arts selected four they believed were the best.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts has announced its participating artists for Mural Fest 2023.

The event will take place on May 13 and out of 152 artists that applied, Odessa Arts selected the four artists that felt were the best. The selected artists include Nekoda Witsken, Dan Thompson, Maxilie Martel and Jeremy Flores.

The muralists were told by Odessa Arts to create designs that showed off Odessa's designation as a Music Friendly Community by Governor Abbott in 2022. On top the four new murals, there will be an additional 17 artists that will be installing designs on 12 traffic boxes and five donated pianos in the downtown Odessa footprint.

"Downtown Odessa, Inc. has been an amazing partner throughout the planning process," said Executive Director of Odessa Arts Randy Ham. "Not only have they taken on the logistics of the permits, permissions, security, street closures, and so much more, they also helped to fund the wrapping of the remaining traffic boxes in the Downtown footprint."