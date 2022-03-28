Odessa Arts announces first Permian Basin Fashion Week

The events will be held between March 30 to April 3.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts has launched its first Permian Basin Fashion week from March 30 to April 3.

The week will start at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center on March 30 with Austin-based designer Daniel Esquivel.

“As the Permian Basin continues is expansion, we are becoming more of an urban center for West Texas,’ said Odessa Arts executive director Randy Ham, “with that distinction comes the opportunity to present events and attractions commiserate with other urban areas. Having our own Fashion Week is just another sign of the positive expansion.”

Esquivel previously was a contestant on Project Runway twice on Season 11 and All-Stars Season 3. Esquivel will show off his new collection at the Odessa Arts 'Black & White Ball on April 2 at the Downtown Marriott Hotel.

“Typically, an event of this scale takes about a year to produce," said Odessa Arts Deputy Director Cindy Graham. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our 2020 Black and White Ball was delayed 18 months, giving us only 6 months to put this together. It would not have been possible without the efforts of our staff, our board, and our partnerships with the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, Black Tulip Floral Design, and the Sewell Family of Companies, among others."

The schedule for the week includes:

March 30: Meet the Designer Reception- Odessa Marriott Hotel at 5:30 p.m.

March 31: Model Fittings- Connection Christian Church of Odessa at 6:30 p.m.

April 1: Runway Rehearsal- Connection Christian Church of Odessa at 6:00 p.m.

April 2: 'Black & White Ball'- Odessa Marriott Hotel at 6:30 p.m. (Sold Out)