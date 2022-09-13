Odessa art community to be featured on Amazon Prime show

"The Story of Art in America" will be debuting its third season in May.

ODESSA, Texas — West Texas is no stranger to the national spotlight, but this time it's for something a little more creative.

"The Story of Art in America" is currently filming its third season and decided to make a stop by Odessa this time around.

While the show has previously featured art communities like those in Phoenix, Santa Fe and Seattle, local officials say this is a chance to show a little bit of everything about what makes Odessa so great.

"I think it's a way to show the diversity of our community. There's room for sports, there's room for the energy industry, there's room for art, there's room for everybody and it makes us more multifaceted than I think the rest of the country sees us," said Randy Ham, Executive Director for Odessa Arts.