ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire and Rescue and Odessa Police will be holding a Trunk or Treat on October 23.

This event is an annual tradition for the community but was put on hold last year due to COVID-19.

Children are invited to come out in their costumes and trick or treat in the City Hall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.