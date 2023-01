The events will be on January 24 and 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on each day.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding adoption events on January 24 and 25 at Crunch Fitness.

The events will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day and the Crunch Fitness is located at 2008 E 42nd Street. The adoption fee is $27 cash only.