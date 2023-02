The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Crunch Fitness.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be hosting an adoption event at Crunch Fitness on March 2.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the adoption fees are $27 (cash only).