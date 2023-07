The event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 100 West University Blvd.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be hosting an adoption event on July 20.

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 100 West University Blvd in Odessa. The adoption fees are $27 cash only.