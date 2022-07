ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding two adoption events over the next two days.

On July 6, the event will be held at Bubbas on 191 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., while on July 7, the event will be held at the Ector County Health Department from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.