While this is going on, the shelter will still continue to help the public with euthanizing ill or injured animals.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter has closed its doors for around 30 days.

This comes on the heels of the recent distemper exposure in their facility. The Odessa Animal Shelter intake is limited to exposure cases.

The owner of these pets can have them quarantined with their veterinarian if approved or accepted.