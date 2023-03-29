Odessa Animal Shelter to temporarily close ahead of new shelter opening

The shelter will be closed while crews prep to move into the new building.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter is reminding the public that it will be closed temporarily starting March 30.

This closure will allow crews to prepare to move over to the new shelter.

A ribbon cutting for the new shelter will be held at 2 p.m. on March 29, but the new building will not be open until April 11.

The new building is located at 910 W. 42nd St., next to the current shelter, but will be much better equipped to help keep up with the city's animal population.