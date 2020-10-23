Odessa Animal Shelter seeks foster homes for 100 dogs

Due to the recent distemper outbreak, the Odessa Animal Shelter is in need of foster homes for dogs that test negative for distemper.

ODESSA, Texas — After a recent outbreak of distemper at the Odessa Animal Shelter, intakes of animals will be limited for two weeks.

Odessa Animal Shelter is reporting that only emergency intakes will be taken into the shelter by animal control officers, but animal control calls will be responded to accordingly.

Local veterinarians and a team from the University of Florida is working closely with the Odessa Animal Control to monitor the distemper outbreak.

However, the shelter is in need of foster homes for the dogs that test negative for the disease.

Anyone interested in fostering an animal can eventually adopt it for free as long as it is spayed or neutered.