Odessa Animal Shelter provides update on construction of new facility

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter is getting closer to opening their brand-new building, as the new shelter is almost done with construction.

The old building was too small and had several problems with the septic systems, water lines and air conditioning. All conditions that can cause animals to get sick.

But the shelter hopes the new site will fix a lot of those stressful issues.

“We want to give everybody a preview of this construction site as it is right now," Kelley Hendricks, shelter manager, said. "We're coming close to hopefully being at the end of it and moving over from the buildings that we have I believe they were built in the ‘50s so it's been quite a while and we're excited to have the new building."

Once the construction is completed, the shelter will hold 231 animals. However, it will not be filled to capacity to avoid potential diseases that can come from overcrowding.