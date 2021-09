The clinic will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jim Parker Park.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be closed on September 25 for a vaccination clinic.

This clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jim Parker Park.

Citizens can stop by to get their pets vaccinated, or if you are looking for a new furry friend you can adopt a pet.