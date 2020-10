The Odessa Animal Shelter has changed the hours of operation to better serve the community.

ODESSA, Texas — Starting Oct. 17, the Odessa Animal Shelter will have new hours to better serve the community.

The new hours will also give staff the chance to better care for the animals.

The new hours of operation will be:

Tuesday 10:00-7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00-4:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00-7:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00-4:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00-4:00 p.m.