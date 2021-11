The event will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a free pet adoption event.

The event will be held at the shelter, located at 910 W 42nd St., on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shelter encourages families to bring their kids out for pictures and candy. Some of the animals will have costumes on.